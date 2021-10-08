W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $17.26 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

AMZN stock traded up $12.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,315.00. 50,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,364.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,364.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.