W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,873 shares of company stock worth $28,230,267. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.27. 7,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,309. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $119.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

