W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $9.98 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,772 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in BlackRock by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 121,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,034,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,879,406,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $842.19. 3,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,362. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.90 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $897.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $862.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

