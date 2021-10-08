W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR traded down $32.44 on Friday, reaching $709.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,077. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $772.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.66. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $823.08.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.