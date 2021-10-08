W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $55.38. 379,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,105,126. The firm has a market cap of $254.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

