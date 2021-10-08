W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 14,950 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $40,913,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 295.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26,500.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 111,301 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 68.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $3.35 on Friday, reaching $263.01. 11,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,798. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

