Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WKCMF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Warburg Research cut shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

OTCMKTS WKCMF traded down $11.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.38. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.00 and its 200 day moving average is $160.61.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

