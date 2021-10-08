Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) shares dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $102.57 and last traded at $102.57. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.94.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.49%.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

