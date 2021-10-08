Wagerr Price Hits $0.0332 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $8,189.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,764,634 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

