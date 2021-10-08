Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALDU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)’s share price rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 76,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WALDU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth $125,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.