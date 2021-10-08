Wall Street Games (WSG) One Day Volume Tops $7.06 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 189.1% against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $11.67 million and $7.06 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00061652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00145970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00090781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,012.34 or 1.00454469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.92 or 0.06384683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

