Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,040 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $88,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

