Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 2,860 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of OSI Systems worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.