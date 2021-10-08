Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 8,740 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.76% of SmartFinancial worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMBK. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $400.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

