Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.37% of A10 Networks worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 357.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 42.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 977,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 370.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 848,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 189.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 765,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 501,160 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATEN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $15.02.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

