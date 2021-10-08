Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $49.57. 4,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

