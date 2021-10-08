Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232,125 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for about 1.3% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.67% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,173,000 after acquiring an additional 501,669 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,231 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $27,172,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 45,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $450,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,883. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $960.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.