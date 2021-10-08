Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.57% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $509.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.18. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. Research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

