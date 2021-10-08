Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,170 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Universal Technical Institute worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 30.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 587,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.2% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 751,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 120,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI remained flat at $$6.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

