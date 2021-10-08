Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Willdan Group worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 119.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WLDN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.15 million, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

