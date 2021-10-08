Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 21,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,890. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

