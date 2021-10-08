Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 1.74% of First Community worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Community by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Community by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 341,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.47. 20,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

