Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Perdoceo Education comprises 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $789.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

