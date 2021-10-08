Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.57% of Financial Institutions worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

