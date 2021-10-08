Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Kirby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $3,810,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,235. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

