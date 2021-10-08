Walthausen & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Independent Bank worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,232. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

