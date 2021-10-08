Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 34,410 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,410 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Andersons worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in The Andersons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,131. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

