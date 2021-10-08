Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 6,210 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Hub Group worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,475. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

