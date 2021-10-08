Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 6,940 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Camden National accounts for about 1.5% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 1.02% of Camden National worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden National by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Camden National by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden National by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $733.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $49.97.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.02 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAC. Raymond James lowered Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

