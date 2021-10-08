Walthausen & Co. LLC Takes Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 136,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eastern Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,692. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

