Waltonchain Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $80.27 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,630,994 coins and its circulating supply is 77,909,962 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

