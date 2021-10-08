Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $193.57 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $193.57 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00113633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.00487343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,740,563 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

