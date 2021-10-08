Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.94

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 2837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.