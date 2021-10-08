Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $26.92 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

