Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Water Technologies International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 11,223,575 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Water Technologies International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTII)

Water Technologies International, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced atmospheric water generators. The company was founded by Patrick Doughty and William Scott Tudor on November 18, 1998 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

