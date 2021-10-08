WAX Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. WAX has a total market cap of $512.00 million and $53.79 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000746 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00045656 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,795,599,660 coins and its circulating supply is 1,771,865,747 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

