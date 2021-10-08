WazirX Market Cap Hits $398.69 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002314 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $398.69 million and $42.44 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00143749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,058.30 or 0.99650974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.20 or 0.06371161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

