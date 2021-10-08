Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: NAK):

10/5/2021 – Northern Dynasty Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

10/1/2021 – Northern Dynasty Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

9/28/2021 – Northern Dynasty Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

9/23/2021 – Northern Dynasty Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

9/10/2021 – Northern Dynasty Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $1.20 price target on the stock, up previously from $1.10.

Shares of NAK stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.44. 22,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,869,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.88. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.24.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

