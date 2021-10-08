Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) recently:

10/1/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

9/30/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

9/23/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

9/22/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $98.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 137,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.