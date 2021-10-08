Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG):

10/6/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

9/30/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

9/22/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

9/21/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

9/14/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

9/7/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

9/2/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

9/1/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

8/25/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. 5,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,022. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.