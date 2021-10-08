Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) recently:

10/7/2021 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

9/24/2021 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,090. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $75.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

