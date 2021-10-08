Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) in the last few weeks:

9/30/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. "

9/28/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/18/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

OTLK opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

