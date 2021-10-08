Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $135.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.06.

NYSE:DFS opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.02.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,280.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,704,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

