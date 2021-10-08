Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Underweight

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $830.71.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $741.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $772.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $712.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Charter Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

