Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 54,525 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 142.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 120,837 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 344,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,275,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

