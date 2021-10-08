Wells Fargo & Company Raises Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $73.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $1,009,432 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,524,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Athene by 288.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.