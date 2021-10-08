Wells Fargo & Company Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $21.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Raymond James cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

Altice USA stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

