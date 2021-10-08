Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,862,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,775 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.57% of Welltower worth $902,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.93 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

