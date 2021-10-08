WePower Price Down 8% This Week (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, WePower has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. WePower has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $39,326.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00241045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00103253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012170 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

