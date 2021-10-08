WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WESCO International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in WESCO International by 67.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCC opened at $119.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.